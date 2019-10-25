The weekend ahead:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series
Race: First Data 500
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Location: Martinsville, Va.
Race distance: 500 laps
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., CNBC, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Saturday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Last week: Denny Hamlin claimed his fifth win of the season, at Kansas Speedway.
Last year: Joey Logano won by bumping Martin Truex out of the lead on the last lap.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Race: Hall of Fame 200
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Location: Martinsville, Va.
Race distance: 200 laps
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1; race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.
Last week: Spencer Boyd picked up his first-career victory after leader Johnny Sauter was penalized for a last-lap line violation.
Last year: Sauter claimed the victory.
Formula 1
Race: Mexican Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.674 miles)
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Race distance: 71 laps
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1:55 p.m., ESPNews; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., ABC.
Last week: Valtteri Bottas won in Suzuka, Japan.
Last year: Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix for the second-consecutive year.
