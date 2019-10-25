The weekend ahead:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series

Race: First Data 500

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Location: Martinsville, Va.

Race distance: 500 laps

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., CNBC, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Saturday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Last week: Denny Hamlin claimed his fifth win of the season, at Kansas Speedway.

Last year: Joey Logano won by bumping Martin Truex out of the lead on the last lap.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Race: Hall of Fame 200

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Location: Martinsville, Va.

Race distance: 200 laps

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1; race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.

Last week: Spencer Boyd picked up his first-career victory after leader Johnny Sauter was penalized for a last-lap line violation.

Last year: Sauter claimed the victory.

Formula 1

Race: Mexican Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.674 miles)

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Race distance: 71 laps

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1:55 p.m., ESPNews; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., ABC.

Last week: Valtteri Bottas won in Suzuka, Japan.

Last year: Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix for the second-consecutive year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.