WINFIELD — Construction on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Northern Section is set to restart Monday.
Work will include excavation and embankment operations, planting trees and shrubs, and building temporary access roads to facilitate the paving operations.
Work on the CSVT river bridge will begin Monday, May 11. The contractor will continue preparatory work for construction of the bridge deck.
There will be minimal interference to current traffic patterns. Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites.
