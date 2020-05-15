NEW KENSINGTON (AP) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died last month of suspected abuse has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities said.
Teresa Fetterman, 23, of New Kensington, was also charged Wednesday with reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault on a child and other counts stemming from the death of Mikel Fetterman. It wasn’t known if she has retained an attorney.
The counts against Teresa Fetterman come a few weeks after Keith Lilly Jr., 31, of New Kensington, was charged with homicide and sexual assault in connection with the child’s death. Authorities have said Lilly injured the boy and caused bruises and fractures, including a fractured skull with a brain bleed.
Mikel Fetterman died April 24, nearly a month after he was found unresponsive. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
