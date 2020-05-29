The week ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, .533 miles)
Location: Bristol, Tenn.
Race distance: 500 laps
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin claimed Bristol wins.
Series: Xfinity
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, .533 miles)
Location: Bristol, Tenn.
Race distance: 300 laps
Schedule: Monday, race, 7 p.m., FS1.
Last race: Kyle Busch scored his 97th career victory, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Last year: Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick won the track’s Xfinity races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.