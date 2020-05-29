The week ahead:

Series: NASCAR Cup

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, .533 miles)

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Race distance: 500 laps

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin claimed Bristol wins.

Series: Xfinity

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, .533 miles)

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Race distance: 300 laps

Schedule: Monday, race, 7 p.m., FS1.

Last race: Kyle Busch scored his 97th career victory, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last year: Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick won the track’s Xfinity races.

