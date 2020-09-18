WILLIAMSPORT — A passion for helping others which drove three UPMC nurses working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic continues to inspire them while treating those fighting the virus.
Miranda Dent and Karissa Pearson, both of Williamsport, and Christopher Russell, of Corning, N.Y., all work on Five East, the medical/surgical floor at UPMC Williamsport.
"When you start hearing about it as a pandemic, I figured undoubtedly we were going to have to face it eventually," Russell said.
By mid- to late-March, Dent said the hospital started treating patients who contracted the virus.
"Our hospital was really good about trying to get ahead of the ball, starting to make preparations when we knew things were going bad," she said. "We were starting to make plans of where to put patients."
Dent noted that the hospital converted rooms into areas that would be appropriate to isolate patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
Prior to the first COVID-19 patients arriving at the hospital, Dent said those working on Five East started wearing N95 masks or head shields.
"They were definitely a little harder to breath in," she said, of the N95 masks. "It takes some getting used to. Now, it's second nature."
The nurses noted that they must change their protective equipment, as well as throughly wash, before seeing each patient.
"I remember in the beginning, when we were all kinds of nervous about it, our manager was like 'you guys know how to do this,'" Pearson said. "That was helpful."
Dent has been a nurse working at UPMC Williamsport for five years, Pearson for four and Russell for one.
The nurses said their skills have been even further enhanced by working through the pandemic.
"With COVID being a respiratory illness, mostly there's a lot of people on oxygen or higher levels of oxygen," Pearson said. "We have certain different machines they use when they're on a higher level of oxygen."
While the nurses did have to learn to use those machines, they quickly adapted.
The nurses also had to adapt to interacting with patients while wearing their protective equipment.
"You're coming in looking like a crazy person," Pearson said. "People are wearing these outfits... You have to remind (the patients) it's precautionary to help not spread this to others."
The three nurses spoke to the importance of having personal interactions with patients, particularly those fighting COVID-19 who are unable to have outside visitors.
"Not only are you their nurse, you have to be a friend to them," Dent said. "You have to give them something to look forward to when you come into the room... We do care about our patients. They see us as a person that's coming in to help them."
"We are more than just a nurse to these patients," Pearson said. "These particular patients, we are their caretakers, we help them with simple things... We try to help them feel as normal as possible, to take care of their needs."
Russell said working with COVID-19 patients reminds of him why he got into nursing.
"These people need help," he said. "We are still going to be there for them."
It's been difficult for Pearson to watch some COVID-19 patients be transferred from their unit to one where they need a higher level of care. However, she's always happy when they come back to Five East as their condition is improving.
"That's such a good feeling, to see them look that much better," Pearson said. "When they're ready to go home, it's such a good feeling, especially when you've seen them at their worst."
"It's so nice to watch patients like that recover," Dent said. "It's a rewarding feeling getting to see them recover and to go home, to be with their loved ones."
"That's one of the favorite parts of my job," Pearson added. "To see people through these difficult times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.