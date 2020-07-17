Racing on TV:

Series: IndyCar

Race: Iowa IndyCar 250s

Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, .875 miles)

Schedule: Friday, race, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN.

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: My Bariatric Solutions 300

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring

Track: Sebring International Raceway (road course, 3.74 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN.

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: Vankor 350

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Kansas 400

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Thursday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

