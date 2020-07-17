Racing on TV:
Series: IndyCar
Race: Iowa IndyCar 250s
Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, .875 miles)
Schedule: Friday, race, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring
Track: Sebring International Raceway (road course, 3.74 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN.
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Vankor 350
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Kansas 400
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Thursday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.
