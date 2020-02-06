LEWISBURG — Eric Ian Farmer and his band will perform folk and roots music at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the Weis Center Atrium. This is a free family-friendly President’s Day performance and tickets are not required.
Patrons are encouraged to come early. The Exchange’s Art Cart will be on-site from 1-2 p.m. with special all-ages activities related to this performance.
All attendees are asked to bring a canned food item, which will be distributed to local families in need through Union County Children and Youth Services.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Martha and Alan Barrick and Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate.
Bucknell University acknowledged funding from the family of Janet C. Weis, which makes this performance possible.
Born in State College, and raised in North Carolina, Eric Ian Farmer has returned to his birthplace sharing his songs about relationships, social awareness and finding one’s path in life while keeping alive classics by artists like Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding and Bob Marley.
Farmer learned how to become one with a song from Bonnie Carter and David Williams, singers in the church of his childhood just across the North Carolina state line in Danville, Va.
Farmer also draws inspiration as a singer from popular artists like Bobby McFerrin, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. His guitar playing is inspired by the percussive stylings of rock legend Bo Diddley.
As an educator and a 2016 graduate of Penn State’s educational leadership program, Farmer also uses music with high school students to facilitate both songwriting and conversation related to identity and social issues.
For more information about this free performance contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to www.bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
