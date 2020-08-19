Choral to hold virtual performances
SELINSGROVE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Susquehanna Valley Chorale will be holding virtual performances throughout 2020 and 2021.
The SVC’s Scholarship Singers, a group of eight college students chosen by audition, have been recording a virtual performance.
They will be singing the British song “We’ll Meet Again,” released in 1939 and made famous by singer Vera Lynn.
This song became an anthem of hope and resilience during World War II and is now a central theme for the Susquehanna Valley Chorale during this unique season when it isn’t possible to hold live performances.
Bill Payn, director and conductor of the SVC, has been working with the students to rehearse and produce this performance.
“The students have really enjoyed this project and we have included some fun surprises throughout the video,” Payn said. “They add so much to the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and I am grateful for their energy and enthusiasm.”
This performance is available to view on the chorale’s Youtube channel.
‘Nutcracker’ auditions set
LEWISBURG — Auditions for “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Strictly Ballet, second floor of the GreenSpace Center, Door 14, at the corner of Routes 15 and 45, Lewisburg.
Artistic Director Amy Casimir said she wants to hold one rehearsal with soloists by Aug. 29.
“This year’s performance is being shaped by the coronavirus, from audition to performance,” said Trey Casimir, producer of the show.”For the auditions, we will require dancers to make appointments so that we have no more than six dancers in the studio at a time. For everyone’s safety, we will encourage our performers and their (single) escort to get in and out of the building efficiently, being comfortable but being distanced throughout the day. We will, of course, wipe the barres between groups, wear masks and otherwise do what we can to be respectful and responsible. We are asking that the performers arrive dressed, masked and warmed up, as much as possible.”
“The show itself,” continued Amy, “is our premiere of ‘Act Two, The Land of the Sweets!’ In addition to helping us grow our repertoire and our costume and prop collection, ‘The Land of the Sweets’ is well suited to a socially distant season in the theater. Made of solos, duets and small groups, we should be able to responsibly rehearse and perform, even if the performance ends up being livestream only.”
Trey praised RiverStage Community Theater, the show’s co-producers.
“RiverStage, our co-producers, have been gallant, courteous and persnicketty about us establishing and maintaining safety guidelines, it’s true,” he said. “But they’ve also stepped up to help us purchase new equipment and master new capabilities so that we can not only continue, but expand this community tradition. It’s a rare and lucky thing, finding a group of people to support a common project. We are grateful to have RiverStage as partners.”
To make your appointment to audition email StrictlyBalletArts@gmail.com.
Before audition day, go to StrictlyBalletArts.com, hit the “register here button,” then download, print and fill out the audition form.
The completed form, along with one headshot and bio should be brought to the audition.
More information about “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” can be found at StrictlyBalletArts.com and RiverStageTheatre.org.
