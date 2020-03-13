The weekend ahead:

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Race distance: 500 miles

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, FS1; Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., Fox.

Last year: Brad Keselowski held off Martin Truex to the finish.

Last week: Joey Logano won his second race of the season, in Phoenix.

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: EchoPark 250

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Race distance: 250 miles

Schedule: Today, practice, 5 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Christopher Bell claimed the victory.

Last week: Brandon Jones won in Phoenix

Series: NASCAR Truck

Race: Vet Tix/Camping World 200

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Race distance: 200 miles

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Kyle Busch claimed the victory.

Last week: Busch won in Las Vegas.

