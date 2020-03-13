The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Race distance: 500 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, FS1; Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., Fox.
Last year: Brad Keselowski held off Martin Truex to the finish.
Last week: Joey Logano won his second race of the season, in Phoenix.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: EchoPark 250
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Race distance: 250 miles
Schedule: Today, practice, 5 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Christopher Bell claimed the victory.
Last week: Brandon Jones won in Phoenix
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Vet Tix/Camping World 200
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Kyle Busch claimed the victory.
Last week: Busch won in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.