The Coup Agency
MILTON — The Coup Agency in Milton and Lewisburg announced the company’s top producers in both Real Estate and Insurance Divisions for the third quarter of 2019.
Chris Coup was the lead real estate agent for sales transactions for this quarter and Janet Aikey was the top office performer in listings among all of the real estate agents at The Coup Agency.
Business Insurance Advisor Dana Bellis took the honor for being the top sales producer in the Insurance Division for the third quarter. The top customer service representative for this quarter was Laura Snyder from the Lewisburg office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.