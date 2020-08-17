Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital welcomed Saquib Siddiqi, MS, DO, to the cardiology team at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.
Siddiqi will begin to provide general cardiology services to patients at the center in mid-August. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Master of Science degrees from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. He is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Siddiqi has completed the Examination of Special Competence in Adult Echocardiography through the National Board of Echocardiography.
He currently serves as a clinical assistant professor of cardiology in the Department of Clinical Sciences at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
As a general cardiologist, Siddiqi specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a range of cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol, as well as heart attacks, heart rhythm disorders, heart valve problems and disorders of the blood vessels.
Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital were named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.
The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.
Geisinger unites a comprehensive women’s health program with a full-service pediatric care program in the communities it serves. The team includes OBGYNs, certified nurse midwives, maternal-fetal doctors, dietitians, breastfeeding specialists and other support staff who care for women through their pregnancy, labor and delivery and provide pediatric care for their children.
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. The criteria includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
In Pennsylvania, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital were among nine hospitals to receive this recognition.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced the recertification of its Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehabilitation programs by the American Association for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).
The certification demonstrates each program’s adherence to current, essential clinical standards and guidelines and their dedication to using best practices for program quality and improving patient outcomes.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular and pulmonary problems recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
The AACVPR certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual facilities for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each certification is valid for three years at which time programs must be reassessed.
Evangelical’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation program has been in existence for 16 years and delivers broad services that help improve the well-being of people who have chronic or ongoing breathing problems brought on by disease or lung damage.
Evangelical’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation combines exercise training and educational programs designed to help patients who suffer from chronic pulmonary disease control symptoms and improve day-to-day activities.
A physician referral is required.
First certified by the AACVPR in 1998, the Cardiac Rehabilitation program at Evangelical Community Hospital has existed since 1976 and serves individuals with identified heart issues in performing mild, regular physical activities that build strength and stamina.
Through the Cardiac Rehabilitation program, patients can progress at their own individual pace. Participants complete their physical activities next to others who have heart disease and understand the recovery process. All exercise is closely monitored by Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certified registered nurses and exercise specialists who serve not only to lead the patient through the program but encourage and support them and their families as they move through the recovery process.
The program is not only about exercise, included is nutrition counseling, on-going evaluation of progress and continuous communication with the referring physician.
