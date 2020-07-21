LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council decided to call a special meeting for the first Tuesday in August so that a vacancy can be filled.
Council was notified Tuesday evening that Luis Medina was no longer a borough resident and was thus not be able to represent Ward 4. Medina, who had a job change which took him out of the area, also served as council president, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority representative and was on the Community Development Planning Committee.
Democrat Debra Sulai, Ward 3 representative, was named council president.
While discussion was on the agenda for appointing a Ward 4 replacement and three interested people were named, none were selected. Mayor Judy Wagner said more thorough interviews would be helpful in making a selection.
Rudy Mummey and George Bothelo, Ward 4 residents, were acknowledged for their interest. Marlene Lira, a borough resident but not currently of Ward 4, was also acknowledged but not eligible. Though Lira planned to move to Ward 4, it would not be in time.
An emergency siren notification system was approved as a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project. The 2020 project, which Wagner noted was life-saving, would be funded by $111,028 for the project and $18,600 in administrative costs in entitlement program money.
Council also discussed changing the definition of a regulated social gathering to include a “gathering of persons for the purpose of social interaction where alcoholic beverages are served or consumed and which is attended at any one time by more than 25 persons regardless of age.” The current threshold, whereby 75 people or more make up a regulated social gathering when alcoholic beverages are served, has not been revised since the ordinance was enacted.
Council will also see the draft of an emergency declaration due to COVID-19 specifically associated with regulated social gatherings. It will direct the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department to not issue social gathering permits during the declared emergency.
Both matters will be before council at the upcoming special meeting.
