Pence to visit glass maker
DURYEA (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to make the case for Congress to pass President Donald Trump’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico.
Pence’s Monday visit is to a high-tech glass maker near Scranton. That’s near the childhood home of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Pence has made similar trips twice in five months to manufacturers in Pennsylvania. Trump will be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to deliver remarks at an annual natural gas industry conference.
House Democrats and Trump’s U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have, in recent months, reported progress toward a deal on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Pennsylvania is important to Trump’s re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016’s presidential election.
Missing hiker’s body found
LYNN (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a hiker who went missing on the Appalachian Trail last weekend has been found dead at the bottom of an embankment.
Michael Kaiser’s body was found around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment in an area known as “Bear Rocks.”
Authorities say the 56-year-old Newportville man, was last heard from Oct. 12, when he used his cellphone to communicate with his brother. Kaiser was considered an expert hiker.
Authorities haven’t determined if Kaiser fell or had a medical issue. But his death is not considered suspicious.
Unemployment rate rises
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked up in September, as payrolls slid slightly.
The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate bumped up one-tenth of a percentage point to 4%. It hit a four-decade low of 3.8% earlier this year.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in September.
A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force rose by 12,000, nearing the 2012 record of almost 6.5 million, as employment and unemployment each rose.
A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls dropped by 5,000, after hitting a record high earlier this year. The education and health services sector lost the most jobs, followed by the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors. The trade, transportation and utilities sector rose the most.
The figures are preliminary and could change.
