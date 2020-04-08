SELINSGROVE – Senior captain Jacob Fox (Brookfield, Conn./Brookfield), along with six of his senior counterparts from across the league, were selected as the Landmark Conference Men’s Lacrosse Athletes of the Week for the week ending April 5 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Fox helped the Susquehanna University men’s lacrosse team post an overall record of 34-28 (10-8 Landmark) while advancing to the Landmark Championship title game in 2018 and 2019, including a 2-6 mark in a shortened 2020 season.
A team captain in 2020, he played in 53 games with 29 starts for the River Hawks. Fox amassed 121 ground balls and 67 caused turnovers. He also added three goals and two assists for five points from his defensive position.
The 5-10 long-stick midfielder notched career-bests of nine ground balls and five caused turnovers at DeSales University on Feb. 20, 2020. Fox scored his first collegiate goal against No. 4 York College of Pennsylvania on March 10, 2018, and dished out his first career assist in a 13-7 victory at King’s (Pa.) College on Feb. 25, 2017.
This season, he ranked second in the Landmark with 15 caused turnovers and fourth with 38 ground balls. Fox was third in the league in 2019 with 27 caused turnovers.
With the unprecedented cancellation of spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Landmark Conference will be recognizing an athlete from each member institution in each conference-sponsored spring sport for the remainder of the academic year. Honorees were nominated for recognition by their respective institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.