A note from the Amish Cook: Gloria took a much-deserved week off for the holiday, so we are sharing a few favorite recipes of hers (and readers) this week and she will return next week.
This is a favorite recipe on a cold winter’s day. Many of you may have had it for New Year’s!
New Year’s sauerkraut with sausage
1 pound bulk sausage, browned
1 large can or bag sauerkraut
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 diced onion
1 cup ketchup
Mix all ingredients. Bake at 275 for 4-5 hours. Stir occasionally. You may want to add a little water to desired consistency.
And if you are tired of all the holiday sweets putting on pounds, try this healthier alternative.
Gloria’s guilt-free fudge
2 cups dried pinto beans (or 2 pounds cooked)
3 /4 cup coconut oil
1 /4 cup butter, browned
1 /2 cup peanut butter (unsweetened)
1 /2 cup maple syrup or agave
3 /4 cup cocoa powder
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon stevia powder
1 teaspoon salt
Soak beans overnight.
And the next day simmer beans over low heat until soft, approximately 105 minutes or until soft. Beat until nice and smooth.
Then add remaining ingredients.
Pat into 9 X 9 inch pan.
Or form into balls and roll in coconut or chopped nuts if desired.
