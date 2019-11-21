If you’ve followed news in the paper this week, you read about the Penn State quarterback, Sean Clifford, deleting his social media accounts due to death threats and mounting public criticism following the team’s loss at Minnesota.
You also read about Milton Area School District board President David Edinger’s calls for civility in social media posts pertaining to district action.
This is where we are folks.
Never a fan of social media, I can’t say I didn’t see this coming. What better platform for the ill-advised, ill-educated and irrational person than social media? It allows anonymous and named persons to spout just about anything they want without having to either back up their claims, or be respectful in the process.
Some believe it has only served to expose dangerous and harmful theories, conspiracies and outright lies.
Perhaps that’s why it’s so popular. We’ve devolved into a society that enjoys ridiculing, shaming and lying. Superman’s notion of truth, justice, the American way? It’s as believable as his existence when it comes to social media. It’s easier to find a single grain of sand at the beach than it is to decipher any semblance of authenticity on Facebook or Twitter.
Let’s deal with Clifford first. Here’s a young man who is facing criticism and death threats from people who likely can’t run from the Beaver Stadium tunnel to the sideline without needing some oxygen. If it’s not Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson chiming in on his performance, Clifford needn’t hear it. He’s a young man playing a game, folks. A game!
As for the Milton Area School District, the board president is right. There’s a process by which the public can be heard. There’s a chain of command through the administration and there’s the school board, which is comprised of representatives there to listen to and act on behalf of their constituents.
Now, we do recognize that some school boards, and indeed other local government bodies, make it more difficult for the public to be heard, and that should change.
There’s no reason the public can’t be heard before and after a public session. Too many government bodies have instituted time limits and requested advance knowledge of a desire to address a board. This is not good government.
Pennsylvania has long been recognized as slow to adapt to Right-To-Know, the Sunshine Law and other public records compliance — from the top down. It’s something that has improved over the years, and even decades, but it’s something that can continue to evolve and improve going forward.
If you have nothing to hide, there’s no reason for secrecy.
This goes for nameless faces spewing irrational criticisms via social media, and government bodies shielding information the taxpaying public has a right to know.
Sunshine, after all, is the best disinfectant.
