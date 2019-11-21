Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 1:22 a.m. Aug. 7 at Broadway and South Front streets, Milton.
Kendra Lafferty, 53, of 308 Second St., Towanda, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts). Troopers allegedly found a vehicle operated by Lafferty stopped at a green light. She allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .196%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
Sexual abuse of children
• 3:39 a.m. March 1 at 1319 Schmidt Road, Lewis Township.
Andrew Mast, 21, of 1319 Schmidt Road, has been charged with sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility. While investigating the report of a phone scam, troopers reported finding images of child pornography on Mast’s phone. He allegedly admitted to viewing the images.
False imprisonment
• Between 9:15 and 10 a.m. July 26 at Triton Tires, 3722 Point Township Drive, Point Township.
Clemente Hernandez, 24, of 1614 Chestnut St., Harrisburg, has been charged with false imprisonment and harassment. While shopping for tires, Hernandez is accused of forcing an employee, Amanda Henline, into a trailer before she was able to escape from him.
Simple assault
• 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at 8 W. Seventh St., Apt. 3, Watsontown.
Elizabeth Hill, 26, of 8 W. Seventh St., Apt. 3, Watsontown, has been charged with simple assault and harassment. The charges were filed after Hill allegedly pushed, shoved and hit Hunter Hess.
Union County
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are due to appear Jan. 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg, for formal arraignment.
• Stanley William Griffin Jr., 23, of Milton, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI (two counts), follow too closely, driving at safe speed and careless driving.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic arrest, 12:22 a.m., Old Turnpike at Fairground roads; traffic warning, 12:27 a.m., Old Turnpike at Salem Church roads; criminal mischief, 12:55 a.m., South Sixth Street; disorderly conduct, 12:58 a.m., South Sixth and St. Louis streets; intoxicated person, 5:47 a.m., South Third Street; ordinance violation, 10:20 a.m., St. Catherine Street; burglar alarm, 11:09a .m., Old Turnpike Road; be on the lookout, 12:51 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township; traffic arrest, 2:38 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 2:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 3:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 3:21 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; assist police agency, 4:43 p.m., Thomas Street, Mifflinburg; reckless operation, 6:56 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 8:21 p.m., Westbranch Highway; 911 hang-up, 10 p.m., St. Mary Street; traffic stop, 10:09 p.m., St. Anthony at North 10th streets, East Buffalo Township.
• Saturday: False/check ID, 1:13 a.m., Market Street; fraudulent ID, 1:39 a.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 3:17 a.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 8:02 .am., BVRPD; 911 hang-up, 1:37 p.m. Meixell Circle, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 1:42 p.m., North Third Street, Mifflinburg; complaint, 1:46 p.m., North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township; traffic arrest, 2:29 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 2:43 p.m., Westbranch Highway; non-injury accident, 3:36 p.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic arrest, 5:35 p.m., Westbranch Highway/Cardinal Street; road hazard, 5:39 p.m., Furnace Road at Stein Lane; traffic arrest, 5:50 p.m., Westbranch Highway/Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 6:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway/Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 6:16 p.m., Westbranch Highway/Cardinal Street; suspicious person, 7 p.m. Hardwood Drive; traffic stop, 7:44 p.m., North Derr Drive at Pennsylvania Street; traffic complaint, 8:45 p.m., South Seventh/St. Catherine streets; assist police agency, 9:22 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic arrest, 10:55 p.m., North Derr Drive/Ikeler Street; disturbance, 11:45 p.m., South Sixth Street.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 6:45 a.m. Tuesday along North Susquehanna Trail at West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
A 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by Madison T. Treas, 19, of Sunbury, failed to stop at a red light, entered the intersection and struck an eastbound 2010 Audi A6 driven by Kathleen E. Horne, 49, of Selinsgrove, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Treas will be cited with obedience to traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:07 a.m. Monday along Royers Bridge Road, north of Creek Road, Franklin Township.
A 2001 GMC Jimmy driven by Adrian L. Wilt, 29, of Middleburg, was traveling too fast for conditions, police said, when the vehicle went out of control in a left curve, struck a guiderail, went off the road, into a pasture and overturned. Wilt was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Suicide attempt
• 7:25 a.m. Tuesday along Route 522 and H And S Drive, Penn Township.
The driver of a 2013 Honda Civic allegedly attempted to intentionally crash in an effort to cause harm to him/herself. The driver was not injured and was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation, troopers said.
Burglary
• Between noon Nov. 9 and 3 p.m. Sunday at 318 Cedar Alley, Middleburg.
Someone unlawfully entered the residence of Timothy Lang, 37, of Middleburg, and caused damages estimated at $500, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Burglary
• Between 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at 207 Cross Road, Union Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged burglary or theft of coins and cash valued at $3,000. A DVR video surveillance system and surveillance wires were also stolen, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
• Midnight to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Lisalyn Road and Lorian Drive, Penn Township.
Someone spray painted the driver door of a 2016 Hyundai Accent belonging to Brian Hunsberger, 45, of Williamsport, with green paint, troopers reported. It was discovered that there were several cars vandalized in the Williamsport area, where Hunsberger is from, and the matter forwarded to Williamsport police.
Retail theft
• 9:37 p.m. Nov. 15 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Jeffrey Ullman, 37, of Adamsville, Tenn., allegedly entered the store, took a 24-ounce can of alcohol and fled without paying.
Theft
• Noon Friday along Aline Church Road, Perry Township.
Someone remotely locked an iPad belonging to a 63-year-old Mount Pleasant man and demanded payment to fix the issue. The victim provided $2,000 in eBay gift cards, which did not resolve the issue, police noted. Police reminded citizens that numerous scams involving the purchase of gift cards of various types.
Found property
• 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at 486 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Money was found at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Troopers asked that anyone with information contact them at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer
• 12:23 a.m. Friday along Route 118, Franklin Township.
An eastbound 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Brandon L. Persun, 31, of Unityville, struck a deer in the roadway, police noted. Persun was belted and was not injured.
Assault
• 1:07 p.m. Oct. 23 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported assault. The victim is listed as a 42-year-old Lawrenceville woman. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Burglary
• 1:14 a.m. Friday at 28 Grey Fox Drive, Fairfield Township.
Someone allegedly used a pry bar to smash a window at Quality Collision, of Montoursville, troopers noted. The suspect crawled through a window into an office, triggered an alarm, then fled through a side door. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at 1300 Morgan Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said Dakota Banks, 21, of Williamsport, was charged stemming from allegations he took $180 from an open safe in the bedroom of Benjymen Taddeo, 32, of Williamsport.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. Nov. 11 and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at 1254 Crestfield Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Someone in a vehicle entered the property of David Houseknecht, 57, of Williamsport, which caused damage to the front lawn and shrubs, troopers noted. Damage was estimated at $250. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-368-5700.
