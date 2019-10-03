SUNBURY — Norman Gundrum Jr., 42, will appear in Northumberland County Court again today as part of a resentencing hearing before Judge Paige Rosini, who is expected to render a decision following several hours of testimony Thursday.
Gundrum, who was sentenced to life without parole in 1995 for the murder of Bobby Coup, could be resentenced thanks to The Post-Conviction Relief Act. It allows inmates who committed murders as teens the chance to seek parole, or a new sentence.
Coup was 16 when he stabbed Coup multiple times in December 1993 in Milton. He was convicted by a jury in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Imprisoned the last 25 years, Gundrum earned his GED and an associate’s degree, became a Christian and set up a memorial scholarship in Coup’s memory. Several members of the community testified on his behalf at Wednesday’s hearing.
Testimony Wednesday included alleged abuse in his past.
