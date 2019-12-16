Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.