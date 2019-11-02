LEWISBURG — Amy Louise Mertz and Adrian Philip Kessel were united in marriage Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, during a double ring ceremony performed by Pastor Don Snyder in the Governor’s Room at the Lewisburg Hotel.
The bride is the daughter of Doris Mertz, of Milton, and the late Jay Mertz. The groom is the son of Dr. Edward and Elaine Kessel, of Milton.
Kevin Mertz, brother of the bride, was the scripture reader.
A reception was held at La Primavera Italiano Ristorante, Lewisburg.
Mr. and Mrs. Kessel are both graduates of Pennsylvania College of Technology.
After a honeymoon at The Hotel Hershey, the couple will reside in Plymouth.
