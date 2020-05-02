LANCASTER — Nicole Troutman, daughter of Wayne A. Heddings, of Milton, and the late Virginia L. Trouman-Heddings, and Justin Ivans, son of John and Christine Ivans, of Lancaster County, were married Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Lancaster County by Pastor Jay Frey.
