MIDDLEBURG — Desiree E. Snook, of Middleburg, and Tanner J. Stroup, of McAlisterville, recently announced their engagement.
Desiree is the daughter of Jerry and Melinda Snook, of Middleburg, and Tanner is the son of Carrey and Patricia Stroup, of McAlisterville.
The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Midd-West High School and SUN Area Technical Institute and a 2017 graduate of York Technical Institute. She is employed at Watsontown Dental.
The groom-to-be is a 2017 graduate of East Juniata High School and is currently a senior at Millersville University. He plans to use his geography certification with the commonwealth upon graduation.
A wedding has been planned for Aug. 28.
