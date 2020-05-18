LEWISBURG — Rachael Ellen Malek, daughter of Witold Malek and Leslie Silvagni-Malek, of Williamsport, and Kyle James Stahl, son of James Stahl and Tancy Stahl, of Milton, recently announced their engagement.
Malek is a 2013 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and a 2019 graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology. She is employed as a youth caseworker with Snyder County Children and Youth.
Stahl is a 2012 graduate of Milton Area School District and a 2014 graduate of McCann School of Business and Technology. He is employed as a public safety officer at Susquehanna University.
The couple is planning an Oct. 23, 2021 wedding in Lewisburg.
