RADFORD, Va. — Chester and Salinda (Moyer) Arthur, of Radford, Va. recently announced the engagement of their daughter, Sara Margaret, of Christiansburg, Va. to Matthew Cody Roberts, of Radford, Va.
Cody is the son of John and Diana Roberts, of Wise, Va.
Sara is the marketing director of RE/MAX8. Cody is the drafting instructor and golf coach at the Radford High School.
A September 2021 wedding is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.