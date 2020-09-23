Evans-Tyson

Brian Tyson and Shelia Evans

Shelia Mae Evans, of Sunbury, and Brian Keith Tyson, of New Columbia, recently announced their engagement.

Evans is a certified nursing assistant. 

Tyson is a machine operator at Furmano's. 

The couple is planning an Oct. 3 wedding in Sunbury.

