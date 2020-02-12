Benjamin Gabriel Frederick
NEW COLUMBIA — A son, Benjamin Gabriel, was born to Glenda (Gearhart) Frederick and Andrew Frederick at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Benjamin Gabriel is the grandson of John and Susan Gearhart, of New Columbia and the late Lester and Joan Frederick, of Milton.
