MILTON — A daughter, Oaklynn Garce, was born to Kelsie Cromley and Justin Felmey, of Milton, at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Oaklynn Grace is the granddaughter of Carmen Cromley and Michael Clayton, of New Columbia; Wayne Cromley, of Montandon; and Vicki and Kerm Felmey, of Winfield.
