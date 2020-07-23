Calvin Matthew Balliet
LEWISBURG — A son, Calvin Matthew, was born to Casey (Epler) Balliet and Matthew Balliet, at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Calvin Matthew is the grandson of Dave and Dawn Epler, of Lewisburg, and Mike and Becky Balliet, of Milton.
Dean Dannenfelser
MILTON — A son, Deacon, was born to Carissa Wagner and Dylan Dannenfelser at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Deacon is the grandson of Jen and Troy Wagner, of Milton; Michael and Angela Dannenfelser, of Tamaqua; and Traci Dannenfelser, of Brockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.