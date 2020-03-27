Jackson Silas Payne
LEWISBURG — A son, Jackson Silas Payne, was born to Lindsay Hoffman and Daniel Payne, of Lewisburg, at 8:29 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Jackson Silas weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches.
He is the grandson of Edwin and Karen Payne, of New Columbia, and Cindy and Larry Smith, of Danville.
Hazel Ann Underhill
NEW COLUMBIA — A daughter, Hazel Ann, was born to Shana Culver and Wilbur Underhill, of New Columbia, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Hazel Ann is the granddaughter of Jody Culver, Wayne Culver, Richard Brosius and Crystal Brosius.
