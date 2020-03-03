Averie Emersyn Flowers
NEW COLUMBIA — A daughter, Averie Emersyn, was born to Ashleigh (Hauck) Flowers and Joshua Flowers at 9:08 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Averie Emersyn weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.
She is the granddaughter of Jeffrey and Michele Hauck, of New Columbia, JoAnn Bird, of New Columbia; and great-granddaughter of Ken and Joan Permar, of New Columbia; Joyce Hauck, of New Columbia; and Ruth Cook, of Selinsgrove.
