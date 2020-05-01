Logan Matthew Beaver
MILTON — A son, Logan Matthew, was born to Theresa Hancock and Jacob Beaver at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Logan Matthew is the grandson of Suzanne and Edward Hancock, of Shamokin; Lisa Bowers, of Shamokin; and Wayne Beaver, of Milton.
Mercy Amor Rodriguez
NORTHUMBERLAND — A daughter, Mercy Amor, was born to Rachael (Buehner) Rodriguez and Frank Rodriguez at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Mercy Amor is the granddaughter of Randi Buehner, of Sunbury.
Samantha Patricia Bigwood
LEWISBURG — A daughter, Samantha Patricia, was born to Jamie L. Carlamere and Kennith R. Bigwood, at 2:24 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Samantha Patricia is the granddaughter of Jerry F. Carlamere, of Buena, N.J.; Margaret S. Gillman, of Sicklerville, N.J.; Thelma Smith, of Pine Hill, N.J.; Bud Bigwood, of Williamstown, N.J.; and Jan Bigwood, of Williamstown, N.J.
