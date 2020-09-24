Thaddeus Mack Erb

NEW COLUMBIA — A son, Thaddeus Mack, was born to Tiffany (Chappell) Erb and Scott Erb at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Thaddeus Mack is the grandson of Kenneth and Brenda Chappell Jr, of New Columbia; Arlene Erb, of New Columbia; and Ken Erb, of New Columbia.

Cameron Geist

WATSONTOWN — A son, Cameron Geist, was born to Ariel Workman and Sebastian Geist, at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Cameron Geist the grandson of Tim and Amanda Young, of Watsontown; Frank Workman, of Williamsport; and Melissa Fultz, of McClure

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.