Thaddeus Mack Erb
NEW COLUMBIA — A son, Thaddeus Mack, was born to Tiffany (Chappell) Erb and Scott Erb at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Thaddeus Mack is the grandson of Kenneth and Brenda Chappell Jr, of New Columbia; Arlene Erb, of New Columbia; and Ken Erb, of New Columbia.
Cameron Geist
WATSONTOWN — A son, Cameron Geist, was born to Ariel Workman and Sebastian Geist, at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Cameron Geist the grandson of Tim and Amanda Young, of Watsontown; Frank Workman, of Williamsport; and Melissa Fultz, of McClure
