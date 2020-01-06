Kehlani Ivelisse Williams-Cruz
LEWISBURG — A daughter, Kehlani Ivelisse, was born to Genessis Muniz-Cruz and Kareem Williams at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2109, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Kehlani Ivelisse is the granddaughter of Ive He and Pedro Vargas, of Milton, Tracy Brown, of Milton and Kareem Williams Sr., of Lewisburg.
