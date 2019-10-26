Jacob Thomas Gorman

A son, Jacob Thomas, was born to Ashley (Kulbacki) Gorman and Thom Gorman, of Mount Joy, on Oct. 4, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna, Lititz.

Jacob Thomas weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and is the grandson of Dan and Hazel Kulbacki, of Milton, and Jim and Annemarie Gorman, of Saylorsburg. He is the great-grandson of Betty Eisenbrown, of Zelienople, Carol Kulbacki, of Zelienople; and Edith Gorman, of Wyalusing. He is the brother of Emily, 3.