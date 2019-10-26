Jacob Thomas Gorman
A son, Jacob Thomas, was born to Ashley (Kulbacki) Gorman and Thom Gorman, of Mount Joy, on Oct. 4, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna, Lititz.
Jacob Thomas weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and is the grandson of Dan and Hazel Kulbacki, of Milton, and Jim and Annemarie Gorman, of Saylorsburg. He is the great-grandson of Betty Eisenbrown, of Zelienople, Carol Kulbacki, of Zelienople; and Edith Gorman, of Wyalusing. He is the brother of Emily, 3.
———
The Standard-Journal welcomes birth announcements. Send announcements (photos are welcomed too) to newsroom@standard-journal.com along with a phone number for confirmation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.