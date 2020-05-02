MILTON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Long, of 59 Mount Zion Road, Milton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, May 2, 2020.
They had planned to celebrate their anniversary on a cruise to the Bahamas and Bermuda, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic will spend their anniversary “sheltered in” at their home.
Mr. Long is the son of Winifred Knouse of Lewisburg and the late Charles Long. Mrs. Long is the former Jane E. Noll, daughter of the late Jack and Mae (Armstrong) Noll, formerly of Montandon.
The Longs were married by the Rev. Paul F. Zeiber at the United Methodist Church of Montandon.
Mr. Long is retired from ConAgra Foods and Mrs. Long is retired from Union County.
They are the parents of two sons, Jason and his wife, Amy (Keiter) Long, of Northumberland and Justin and his wife, Gretchen (Swanger) Long, of Mifflinburg. They have four grandsons, Colton, Brayden and Cody Long, of Northumberland, and Quenton Long, of Mifflinburg.
Mr. and Mrs. Long are active members of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship of Lewisburg. They are thankful for God’s faithfulness thru their 50-year journey and look forward to all he has in store for them in the future.
