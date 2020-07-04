NEW COLUMBIA — Mr. and Mrs. Gary W. Leech Sr., of Strahan Road, New Columbia, celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on June 29, 2020.
The couple were married by the late Rev. Fred Stiner, pastor of Bethany Methodist Church, Milton.
They are parents of four children, Sulvia Strausser, Gary W. Jr., Vickie and Edward Leech. They have 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Leech is son of the late Edward and Dorothy Clemens Leech, of Watsontown.
Mrs. Leech was raised in Milton by her great-aunt and uncle, the late Harley and Mildred Ketchem.
The enjoy being retired and having many interests.
Mr. Leech is president of The Reading and Susquehanna Model RR Club, West Milton. Trains, both model and life-sized have been an interest his entire life.
Mrs. Leech enjoys her many pen pals she writes to all over the USA and also does Tri Chem painting, which is not as popular as years past when she was an instructor in late 1967 to now.
The couple celebrated with a few close friends and did what is safe, distancing during a time no one expected to be dealing with a pandemic.
