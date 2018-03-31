News

Quinn case ends with vulgar courtroom outburst

SUNBURY — The two-day trial for former Sunbury Police Cpl. Jamie Quinn came to a chaotic end Tuesday night when she was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and her father was fined $1,000 for contempt of court when he reacted to the verdict with a vulgar out…

Tigers, Pirates postponed for 2nd time in series

DETROIT (AP) — The Pirates-Tigers game scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been postponed because of inclement weather moving into the area. The game will be played as part of a split doubleheader on Easter Sunday.

Poll: Many Americans think civil rights goals unachieved

WASHINGTON — Fifty years after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., only 1 in 10 African Americans think the United States has achieved all or most of the goals of the civil rights movement he led, according to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Green Dragons remain perfect

Green Dragons remain perfect

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons used solid performances all around to down Bloomsburg Friday afternoon and remain undefeated on the season.

H. James Derr

McEWENSVILLE — H. James “Jim” Derr, 83, of McEwensville, passe…

Sharon R. Foresman

ALLENWOOD — Sharon R. Foresman, 72, of Allenwood, passed away …

Effie Jane Shively

MILTON — Effie Jane Shively, 95, formerly of Milton, passed aw…